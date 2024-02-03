iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Holdings Increased by WealthBridge Capital Management LLC

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 19,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,636,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 5,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $194.41. The stock had a trading volume of 52,839,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,034,244. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $205.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $193.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.18.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

