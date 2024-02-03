Jet Protocol Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $22.04 Million (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Over the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded 106.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Jet Protocol has a market cap of $22.04 million and $152,516.42 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004757 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00016640 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00017456 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43,056.58 or 1.00002810 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00011074 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.72 or 0.00175865 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (CRYPTO:JET) is a token. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.01270522 USD and is up 0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $159,215.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

