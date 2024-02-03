John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (PDT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on February 29th

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0825 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

PDT traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,191. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.34. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 1 year low of $8.77 and a 1 year high of $13.40.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDT. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 591,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,692,000 after buying an additional 254,527 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 319,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 85,687 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 304,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 33,673 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

