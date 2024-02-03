John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (PDT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on February 29th

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0825 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Trading Down 0.5 %
PDT traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,191. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.34. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 1 year low of $8.77 and a 1 year high of $13.40.
Institutional Trading of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.