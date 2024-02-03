JUNO (JUNO) Price Down 8.4% This Week

JUNO (JUNO) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One JUNO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000798 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, JUNO has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. JUNO has a total market cap of $27.32 million and $78,699.79 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About JUNO

JUNO’s genesis date was September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 110,520,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,509,430 coins. JUNO’s official message board is medium.com/@junonetwork. The official website for JUNO is www.junonetwork.io. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork.

Buying and Selling JUNO

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

