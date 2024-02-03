JUNO (JUNO) Price Tops $0.35

JUNO (JUNO) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 3rd. JUNO has a market cap of $27.46 million and approximately $109,986.40 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, JUNO has traded 8% lower against the US dollar. One JUNO coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000800 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About JUNO

JUNO’s launch date was September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 110,520,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,509,430 coins. The official message board for JUNO is medium.com/@junonetwork. JUNO’s official website is www.junonetwork.io. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork.

Buying and Selling JUNO

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

