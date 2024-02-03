Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.58 and last traded at $10.47. 342,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 271% from the average session volume of 92,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.42.
Just Eat Takeaway.com Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.46 and a 200 day moving average of $10.46.
Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile
Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Just Eat Takeaway.com
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- AbbVie turns a corner; patent cliff fears were overblown
Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.