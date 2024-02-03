K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $33.34

Shares of K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$33.34 and traded as high as C$35.30. K-Bro Linen shares last traded at C$35.10, with a volume of 2,648 shares.

K-Bro Linen Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$376.18 million, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$34.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$33.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.54.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$86.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$84.45 million. K-Bro Linen had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 7.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that K-Bro Linen Inc. will post 2.1213979 EPS for the current year.

K-Bro Linen Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at K-Bro Linen

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.24%.

In other news, Director Linda Jane Mccurdy sold 30,000 shares of K-Bro Linen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.01, for a total value of C$1,020,300.00. In other news, Senior Officer Sean Philip Curtis sold 15,000 shares of K-Bro Linen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.02, for a total value of C$510,307.50. Also, Director Linda Jane Mccurdy sold 30,000 shares of K-Bro Linen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.01, for a total transaction of C$1,020,300.00. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

