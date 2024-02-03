Komodo (KMD) Hits Market Capitalization of $33.09 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. Komodo has a market capitalization of $33.09 million and $384,147.46 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000567 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00053718 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00051272 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00018442 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

