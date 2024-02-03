Komodo Market Cap Hits $33.38 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Komodo has a market cap of $33.38 million and $957,793.80 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Komodo has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000570 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.03 or 0.00053487 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00051226 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00018483 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000176 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

