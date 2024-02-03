Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04, RTT News reports. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $171.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC opened at $46.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.57. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12-month low of $40.20 and a 12-month high of $60.20. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.18 and a beta of 1.50.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KLIC shares. Craig Hallum raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. B. Riley increased their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $3,053,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,702 shares in the company, valued at $6,755,678.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, CFO Lester A. Wong sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.51, for a total value of $3,053,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,755,678.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total transaction of $519,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 195,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,140,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,109,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,380,000 after acquiring an additional 663,192 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,058,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,628,000 after acquiring an additional 95,909 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,039,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,270,000 after purchasing an additional 324,706 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,198,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,033,000 after acquiring an additional 10,274 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 717,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,750,000 after purchasing an additional 14,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

