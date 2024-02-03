Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.490-0.490 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.0 billion-$14.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.2 billion.

Kyocera Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KYOCY traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.06. The stock had a trading volume of 21,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,647. Kyocera has a 52 week low of $11.79 and a 52 week high of $15.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.69.

Get Kyocera alerts:

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter. Kyocera had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 3.43%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kyocera will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kyocera Company Profile

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes products based on fine ceramic technologies in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Core Components Business, Electronic Components Business, and Solutions Business segments. The Core Components Business segment offers components, such as fine ceramic components for semiconductor processing equipment, automotive camera modules, and ceramic packages, as well as organic packages and boards to protect electronic components and ICs to industrial machinery, automotive-related, and the information and communication-related markets; optical components, and jewelry and applied ceramic related products; and medical devices comprising prosthetic joints and dental implants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kyocera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyocera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.