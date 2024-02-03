Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,837 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Linde were worth $8,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 122.6% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 309.5% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIN stock traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $407.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,218,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,815. The company’s fifty day moving average is $408.18 and its 200 day moving average is $392.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $318.88 and a fifty-two week high of $434.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.92.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.86.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

