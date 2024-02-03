Litecoin Cash (LCC) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.52 Million

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 26.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $6.52 million and $176.47 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Litecoin Cash Profile

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 797,014,434 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 796,984,778.0834944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00728487 USD and is down -6.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $107.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

