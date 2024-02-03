Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC Has $54.93 Million Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC cut its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 250,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 53,973 shares during the quarter. STERIS comprises 2.3% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $54,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STE. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in STERIS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in STERIS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.60.

STERIS Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE STE traded down $1.42 on Friday, hitting $222.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,955. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $173.21 and a 1-year high of $254.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $214.25 and its 200 day moving average is $218.61. The firm has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18 and a beta of 0.80.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.61%.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Articles

