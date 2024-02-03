Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC Increases Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 27.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,320,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 280,830 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City makes up about 4.2% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC owned about 0.14% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $98,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at $1,136,503,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter valued at $1,164,873,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 21.8% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 38,100,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,835,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819,305 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1,151.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $591,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter valued at $338,724,000. 67.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Stephens reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.94.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CP traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,857,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,258,191. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $68.92 and a one year high of $85.40. The stock has a market cap of $77.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.49.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1415 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 17.83%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

