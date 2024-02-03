Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,550,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,984 shares during the quarter. Element Solutions accounts for 2.1% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC owned 1.06% of Element Solutions worth $50,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Element Solutions by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,092,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,441,000 after purchasing an additional 214,544 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,138,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,756,000 after buying an additional 163,426 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,385,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,194,000 after buying an additional 206,952 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,687,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,799,000 after purchasing an additional 72,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,607,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,273,000 after purchasing an additional 597,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Element Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Element Solutions stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,416,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.55. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.31. Element Solutions Inc has a one year low of $17.08 and a one year high of $23.75.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 145.45%.

ESI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Element Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet cut Element Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ESI

Element Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.