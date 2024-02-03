Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC Takes Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 21,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 23,036 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,198 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,038 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Price Performance

APTV remained flat at $83.50 during midday trading on Friday. 4,491,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,108,004. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $71.01 and a 52-week high of $124.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Aptiv’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.81.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

