Longboat Energy (LON:LBE) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Longboat Energy plc (LON:LBE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 18 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 18.50 ($0.24). Approximately 384,366 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the average daily volume of 168,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.50 ($0.25).
Longboat Energy Stock Down 5.1 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.95, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of £10.57 million, a PE ratio of -63.79 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 19.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 20.75.
About Longboat Energy
Longboat Energy plc, a full-cycle E&P company, focuses on acquiring oil and gas assets in Norway, Malaysia, and the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Longboat Energy
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- AbbVie turns a corner; patent cliff fears were overblown
Receive News & Ratings for Longboat Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longboat Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.