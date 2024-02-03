Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.37

Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.37 and traded as high as $3.54. Loop Industries shares last traded at $3.49, with a volume of 101,674 shares traded.

Loop Industries Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 6.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Loop Industries

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LOOP. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loop Industries during the fourth quarter worth $582,000. Candriam S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Loop Industries by 117.5% during the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 413,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 223,327 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Loop Industries in the third quarter worth $536,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Loop Industries by 11.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 623,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 66,025 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Loop Industries in the first quarter worth $518,000. 4.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries, Inc, a technology company, focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate PET plastics and polyester fibers, including plastic bottles, packaging, carpets and textiles of any color, transparency and even ocean plastics that have been degraded by the sun and salt, to its base building blocks.

