Magna International (TSE:MG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $75.63

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MGA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$75.63 and traded as high as C$77.85. Magna International shares last traded at C$77.03, with a volume of 698,134 shares changing hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Magna International from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

The stock has a market cap of C$21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$75.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$75.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Magna International (TSE:MG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.86 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.02 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 2.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. will post 9.1702381 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Guy Bowie sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.09, for a total transaction of C$532,623.00. In other Magna International news, Director Peter Guy Bowie sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$76.09, for a total value of C$532,623.00. Also, Senior Officer Vincent Joseph Galifi sold 40,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.00, for a total value of C$3,037,500.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,630 shares of company stock valued at $4,005,485. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

