Maiar DEX (MEX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $21,763.16

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 3rd. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $33.42 million and approximately $21,763.16 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004722 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00016649 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00017189 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,103.16 or 1.00049191 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00011051 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $76.06 or 0.00176537 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

Maiar DEX (CRYPTO:MEX) is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000801 USD and is down -1.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $19,615.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.