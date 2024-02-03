Maiden Holdings North America (NYSE:MHNC) Trading Up 1.8%

Maiden Holdings North America, Ltd. (NYSE:MHNC – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.26 and last traded at $18.26. 2,021 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 2,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.94.

Maiden Holdings North America Stock Up 1.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.18.

Maiden Holdings North America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4844 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Maiden Holdings North America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maiden Holdings North America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.