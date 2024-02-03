Man Group (LON:EMG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $220.85

Man Group Plc (LON:EMG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 220.85 ($2.81) and traded as high as GBX 240.10 ($3.05). Man Group shares last traded at GBX 235.10 ($2.99), with a volume of 990,107 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Man Group to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Man Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 278.50 ($3.54).
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EMG
Man Group Stock Up 1.1 %
Man Group Company Profile
Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Man Group
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.