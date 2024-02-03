Man Group (LON:EMG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $220.85

Man Group Plc (LON:EMG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 220.85 ($2.81) and traded as high as GBX 240.10 ($3.05). Man Group shares last traded at GBX 235.10 ($2.99), with a volume of 990,107 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Man Group to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Man Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 278.50 ($3.54).

Man Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Man Group Company Profile

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 225.97 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 220.88. The stock has a market cap of £2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 990.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.70.

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

