Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.91

Manitex International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.91 and traded as high as $7.84. Manitex International shares last traded at $7.79, with a volume of 54,627 shares changing hands.

MNTX has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Manitex International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Manitex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

The firm has a market cap of $156.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.29 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.87 and a 200-day moving average of $5.93.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $71.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.48 million. Manitex International had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 0.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Manitex International, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Manitex International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,479,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,933,000 after acquiring an additional 12,257 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in Manitex International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 437,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in Manitex International by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,000,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manitex International by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manitex International in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors own 43.38% of the company’s stock.

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction; and truck-mounted aerial platforms.

