Mayne Pharma Group (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF – Get Free Report) were up 5.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.60 and last traded at $3.60. Approximately 850 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 1,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

Mayne Pharma Group Trading Up 5.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.80 and its 200-day moving average is $3.04.

About Mayne Pharma Group

Mayne Pharma Group Limited, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells branded and generic pharmaceutical products in Australia, New Zealand, the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: International Branded Products, and Portfolio Product Division.

