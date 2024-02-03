Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $14.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Merck & Co., Inc. updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.440-8.590 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $8.44 to $8.59 EPS.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE MRK traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.41. 10,175,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,465,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $320.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 902.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.83. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.14 and a 12-month high of $127.56.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,200.00%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $6,420,395.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,346.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $6,420,395.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,346.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,598 shares of company stock valued at $11,236,178. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRK. TD Cowen raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.30.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

