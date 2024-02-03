Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $14.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc. updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.440-8.590 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $8.44 to $8.59 EPS.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $126.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $320.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 902.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.14 and a 12-month high of $127.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 2,200.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. TheStreet upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.30.

In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $6,420,395.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,346.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 96,598 shares of company stock valued at $11,236,178. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 103,159.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,327,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,363,385,000 after buying an additional 39,289,404 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $2,736,293,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $740,061,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 82,442,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,487,472,000 after buying an additional 5,196,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

