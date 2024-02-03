Metahero Self Reported Market Cap Hits $22.41 Million (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. One Metahero token can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Metahero has a market capitalization of $22.41 million and $736,552.31 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metahero Token Profile

HERO is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,166,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

