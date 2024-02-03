Meter Governance Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $665,116.84 (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.50 or 0.00005803 BTC on exchanges. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $55.79 million and approximately $665,116.84 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 45,976,913 coins and its circulating supply is 22,321,601 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 45,976,135 with 22,320,823 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.53201519 USD and is down -1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $646,971.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

