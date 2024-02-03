MetisDAO Market Capitalization Tops $395.18 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. MetisDAO has a market cap of $395.18 million and approximately $9.60 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for approximately $75.26 or 0.00174910 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004737 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00016453 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00017130 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,026.52 or 0.99991537 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00011181 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003420 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,250,547 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

