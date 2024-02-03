MetisDAO (METIS) Price Reaches $75.99 on Top Exchanges

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. MetisDAO has a market cap of $399.00 million and $10.56 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for $75.99 or 0.00176115 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004720 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00016667 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00017774 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,161.13 or 1.00028754 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00011028 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003420 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,250,547 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,250,547 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 77.75459597 USD and is down -0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 182 active market(s) with $12,058,463.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

