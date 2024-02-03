MetisDAO One Day Trading Volume Tops $9.38 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 3rd. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $398.32 million and approximately $9.38 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for approximately $75.86 or 0.00176160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MetisDAO has traded down 12.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004749 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00016639 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00017461 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,061.13 or 0.99991794 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00011037 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003424 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,250,547 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2.

According to CryptoCompare, "Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,250,547 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 77.75459597 USD and is down -0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 182 active market(s) with $12,058,463.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io."

