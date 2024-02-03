MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (CMU) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 13th

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Thursday, February 29th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.30. The company had a trading volume of 60,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,532. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.19. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $3.38.

Insider Activity at MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

In other MFS High Yield Municipal Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 10,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $31,135.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,329,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,920,813.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the first quarter worth $66,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 459,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 24,080 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 87.7% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 531,223 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 715,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 17,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.85% of the company’s stock.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

