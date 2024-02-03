MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (CIF) to Issue Dividend of $0.01 on February 29th

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0148 per share on Thursday, February 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get MFS Intermediate High Income Fund alerts:

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Price Performance

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund stock remained flat at $1.73 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,320. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.64. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $1.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Intermediate High Income Fund

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIF. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 243,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 109,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 15,099 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 19,076 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 25,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.