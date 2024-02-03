MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (CIF) to Issue Dividend of $0.01 on February 29th

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0148 per share on Thursday, February 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Price Performance
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund stock remained flat at $1.73 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,320. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.64. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $1.88.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Company Profile
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.
