MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Plans $0.01 Dividend

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0148 per share on Thursday, February 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CIF remained flat at $1.73 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 88,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,320. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.64.
Institutional Trading of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Company Profile
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than MFS Intermediate High Income Fund
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.