MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Plans $0.01 Dividend

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0148 per share on Thursday, February 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CIF remained flat at $1.73 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 88,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,320. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $1.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.64.

Institutional Trading of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 25,427 shares during the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 19,076 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 109,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 15,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 243,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 32,400 shares in the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.

