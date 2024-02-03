MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Plans $0.04 Dividend

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0367 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, February 29th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th.
MFS Special Value Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
MFS Special Value Trust Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of MFV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.11. The company had a trading volume of 16,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,701. MFS Special Value Trust has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $4.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day moving average is $4.03.
MFS Special Value Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis and a bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio.
