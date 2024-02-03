MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Plans $0.04 Dividend

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0367 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, February 29th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th.

MFS Special Value Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of MFV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.11. The company had a trading volume of 16,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,701. MFS Special Value Trust has a twelve month low of $3.74 and a twelve month high of $4.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day moving average is $4.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in MFS Special Value Trust by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,125 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MFS Special Value Trust by 125.4% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 246,975 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 137,399 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in MFS Special Value Trust by 74.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,310 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 14,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in MFS Special Value Trust by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,838 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. 5.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS Special Value Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis and a bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio.

