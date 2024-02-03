Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.46-$0.68 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.225-$1.425 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.66 billion. Microchip Technology also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 0.460-0.680 EPS.

MCHP traded down $1.36 on Friday, reaching $84.29. The company had a trading volume of 9,615,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,133,286. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $68.75 and a 1 year high of $94.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.83.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 46.11% and a net margin of 27.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.12%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCHP. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $93.28.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $193,914.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,744,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $412,120,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 98.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,518,000 after buying an additional 1,020,624 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 7,376.3% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 531,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,534,000 after buying an additional 524,454 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,604,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,769,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,225,000 after acquiring an additional 434,380 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

