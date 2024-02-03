Mina (MINA) Hits Market Cap of $1.27 Billion

Mina (MINA) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 3rd. Over the last week, Mina has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. Mina has a total market capitalization of $1.27 billion and approximately $42.70 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.21 or 0.00002813 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina was first traded on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,121,853,773 coins and its circulating supply is 1,045,847,620 coins. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,121,586,652.8400393 with 1,045,457,508.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 1.19851179 USD and is down -4.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 133 active market(s) with $70,912,640.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

