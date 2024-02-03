Minera Alamos (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) Shares Down 3.7%

Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 165,950 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 230,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.
Minera Alamos Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.23.
About Minera Alamos
Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its property portfolio includes the 100% owned Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora; 100% owned Cerro de Oro project covering an area of 6,500 hectares situated in Zacatecas, Mexico; and 100% owned La Fortuna project covering an area of 6,100 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.
