Monero Hits 1-Day Volume of $62.17 Million (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One Monero coin can now be purchased for approximately $166.93 or 0.00388027 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Monero has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. Monero has a total market cap of $3.07 billion and approximately $62.17 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,021.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.35 or 0.00158865 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.29 or 0.00563187 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00009362 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00058543 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.85 or 0.00169332 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000488 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,393,127 coins. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

