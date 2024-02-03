Monero Price Hits $165.15 on Exchanges (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Monero has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion and $64.40 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can currently be bought for about $165.15 or 0.00383799 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Monero has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,029.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.95 or 0.00160242 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $237.58 or 0.00552138 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00009359 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00057934 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.02 or 0.00169690 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000482 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,393,055 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

