Moonbeam (GLMR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.14 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 3rd. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $289.47 million and $3.14 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000814 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00084029 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00029665 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00021183 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00006558 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006485 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,104,310,497 coins and its circulating supply is 826,578,641 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

