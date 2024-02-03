Nano (XNO) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.27 Million

Nano (XNO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. In the last week, Nano has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. Nano has a total market capitalization of $148.76 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nano coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.12 or 0.00002600 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,946.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.80 or 0.00160201 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.74 or 0.00551246 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00009377 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00057899 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $165.13 or 0.00384498 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.26 or 0.00170583 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000579 BTC.

About Nano

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

