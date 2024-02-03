Nano (XNO) Price Up 0.1% This Week

Nano (XNO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One Nano coin can currently be bought for $1.12 or 0.00002605 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Nano has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. Nano has a market capitalization of $149.50 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,059.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.14 or 0.00158232 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.79 or 0.00552155 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00009349 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00058133 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.76 or 0.00377938 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.77 or 0.00168969 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official message board is blog.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.