National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Shares Sold by Values First Advisors Inc.

Values First Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. National Beverage comprises approximately 1.1% of Values First Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in National Beverage were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in National Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $8,560,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in National Beverage during the second quarter worth $7,267,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in National Beverage by 1,343.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,093,000 after buying an additional 142,876 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in National Beverage during the second quarter worth $5,156,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in National Beverage by 50.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,384,000 after buying an additional 63,947 shares during the last quarter. 23.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Beverage Trading Down 1.4 %

National Beverage stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.58. 136,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,720. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.80. National Beverage Corp. has a 1-year low of $43.54 and a 1-year high of $55.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.08.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage ( NASDAQ:FIZZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $300.07 million for the quarter. National Beverage had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 41.00%.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's Power+ brand portfolio offers sparkling water products under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, and LaCroix NiCola; non-carbonated flavored water under the Clear Fruit; energy drink and shots under the Rip It; juice and juice-based products under Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

