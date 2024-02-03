Navcoin (NAV) Achieves Market Cap of $2.59 Million

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. During the last week, Navcoin has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0457 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $27,215.97 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.93 or 0.00127903 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00035848 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00021274 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00008272 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000100 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,939,361 coins and its circulating supply is 76,601,686 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

