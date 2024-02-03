NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.94 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.94 billion and $81.87 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for $2.85 or 0.00006613 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00084468 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00030237 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00021271 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00006535 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001301 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000821 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,175,309,314 coins and its circulating supply is 1,031,959,830 coins. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,175,311,286 with 1,031,649,673 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.85354979 USD and is up 0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 354 active market(s) with $119,908,332.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.