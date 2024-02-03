NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Reaches $2.79 on Major Exchanges

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.88 billion and approximately $78.87 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for $2.79 or 0.00006500 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00083588 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00029451 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00021035 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006426 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000802 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,175,399,210 coins and its circulating supply is 1,031,959,830 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

