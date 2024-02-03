New Providence Acquisition (OTCMKTS:NPAUU) Shares Down 4.6%

New Providence Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:NPAUU – Get Free Report) was down 4.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.65 and last traded at $13.35. Approximately 2,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 8,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.
New Providence Acquisition Stock Down 4.6 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.35 and a 200 day moving average of $13.35.
About New Providence Acquisition
New Providence Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of space-based cellular broadband network. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Austin, Texas.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than New Providence Acquisition
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- AbbVie turns a corner; patent cliff fears were overblown
Receive News & Ratings for New Providence Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Providence Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.