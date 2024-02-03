NFT Price Up 1.3% Over Last Week (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 3rd. During the last seven days, NFT has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. One NFT token can currently be bought for $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges. NFT has a market cap of $683,556.13 and $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

NFT Token Profile

NFT is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

